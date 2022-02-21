Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Retail Applications to grow by USD 44.80 bn | Technavio

Market Scope

The Internet of Things (IoT) market in retail applications covers the following areas:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market In Retail Applications Sizing

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market In Retail Applications Forecast

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market In Retail Applications Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the internet of things (IoT) market growth in retail applications is the burgeoning cloud-based RFID systems. The risks of losing data and data corruption are lowered by using cloud solutions. Several solution providers offer cloud-based solutions such as inventory management, asset management, supply chain management, and services such as data filtering, data processing, inventory services, and data storage. Furthermore, with cloud-based RFID, companies can use centrally managed solutions, cutting down the support and deployment costs. This will drive the adoption of the IoT market in retail applications, especially among small manufacturers. Such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The Internet of Things (IoT) market growth in retail applications is hindered by data security concerns. With the use of RFID tags, sensors, and NFC, a high-frequency radio signal transmitted from these tags can be detected from a distance by other radio receivers. This creates chances of the data being accessed by other users. Keeping data secure is important for consumers, governments, and corporations. On the other hand, spoofing is another issue wherein the data collected from tags can be overwritten on other existing RFID tag data using some software. RFID readers or any other sensors cannot detect this overwritten content. These data security issues prove to be a major challenge for manufacturers as they hamper the demand for the IoT market in retail applications during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Some of the vendors of the market include Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., Ayla Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE, among others. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers internet of things in retail applications through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

The company offers internet of things in retail applications through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services. AT and T Inc. - The company offers internet of things in retail applications for product availability, shopper convenience and safety and business continuity.

The company offers internet of things in retail applications for product availability, shopper convenience and safety and business continuity. Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers internet of things in retail applications for inventory tracking and management, consumer engagement, and buyer intelligence.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market In Retail Applications Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., Ayla Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Data processing and outsourced services

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Support activities

*2.2.5 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Technology

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: Technology- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Technology

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Technology

**5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: RFID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 27: Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29: NFC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Cloud services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30: Cloud services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 31: Cloud services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

*Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technology

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Burgeoning cloud-based RFID systems

*8.1.2 Rising need for effective store premise monitoring and inventory management

*8.1.3 Government initiatives to boost digitization

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Data security concerns

*8.2.2 Lack of technical skills to manage data and gain valuable insights from IoT systems

*8.2.3 High cost of installation

*Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) in retail stores

*8.3.2 Optimization and automation of supply chain

*8.3.3 Adoption of technologies such as cloud, analytics, mobility, and big data

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 53: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

*10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

*Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

**10.4 AT and T Inc.

*Exhibit 60: AT and T Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: AT and T Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 62: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 64: Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 66: Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.6 Ayla Networks Inc.

*Exhibit 67: Ayla Networks Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Ayla Networks Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: Ayla Networks Inc. - Key offerings

**10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

*Exhibit 70: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Intel Corp.

*Exhibit 74: Intel Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 75: Intel Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 76: Intel Corp.– Key news

*Exhibit 77: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

**10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

**10.10 Microsoft Corp.

*Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 86: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

**10.11 Oracle Corp.

*Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 89: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 90: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

**10.12 SAP SE

*Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Overview

*Exhibit 93: SAP SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 94: SAP SE– Key news

*Exhibit 95: SAP SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 96: SAP SE - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 98: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 100: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio