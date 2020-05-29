Internet of Things (IoT) Market Review 2012-2019 and Forecast 2020-2027 (COVID-19 Adjusted)

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Internet of Things (IoT) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$876.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%.



Applications & Analytics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 37.8% and reach a market size of US$466.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Applications & Analytics market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 34.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$22.5 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$41.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Applications & Analytics segment will reach a market size of US$21.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 30.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$85.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Internet of Things (IoT) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet of Things (IoT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World

Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT

A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity

Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT

Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Potent Big Data Tool to Drive Value of IoT Implementations

Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT

Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications

Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices

Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications

Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technology's Role in IoT

Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT

Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Developed for Smart Home Applications

Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards

Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution

Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment

Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT

Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation

Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues

