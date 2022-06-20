Internet of Things Security Market size to grow by USD 83.25 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight increasing incidence of cyberattacks as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Internet of Things Security Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allot Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

CENTRI Technology Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mocana Corp.

Thales Group

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, the US is the main market for internet of things (IoT) security. Compared to other parts of Europe, this region's market will increase more quickly.

The industrial, automotive, and healthcare industries are rapidly expanding in North America, and these industries have adopted IoT to increase operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. Due to federal government attempts to lower healthcare costs and provide remote patient monitoring, the use of IoT in the healthcare sector is rising quickly in the US.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Internet of Things Security Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial sector's market share rose in the internet of things (IoT) security will be considerable. Due to the use of IoT in the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and telecommunications sectors, the segment is anticipated to rise strongly throughout the projected period. The requirement to protect vital data in these areas is one of the main factors influencing this increase.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising frequency of cyberattacks is one of the main drivers boosting the internet of things (IoT) security market. The development of IoT in video surveillance is a significant driver fueling the growth of the internet of things (IoT) security market. However, one of the major issues impeding the internet of things (IoT) security market's growth is the emergence of ransomware and DDoS attacks.

Customize Your Report

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 83.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

