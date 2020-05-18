Internet Promise Group Secures Patents for GPS Smart to Provide Multiple Benefits for Smartphone Users & Wireless Network

TORRANCE, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Chand, CEO of Internet Promise Group, has secured patents in the mobile and wireless technology space for GPS Smart™, a small footprint firmware feature in the smartphone that stops up to 80 percent or more of unnecessary RF radiation by dynamically calibrating the device's radiated RF energy to the user's own movements.

The GPS Smart technology does this through the elimination of frequent location transmissions when the device is stationary, utilizing GPS technology to only send location transmissions to cell towers when the device has moved more than 100 feet.

This feature maximizes battery life - extending it by up to 80 percent (400% in idle mode) while also cutting down on the amount of RF radiation spikes emitted by the device while stationary, which are typically frequent and ongoing regardless of the devices' movements1, thus making these smartphones ecological.

"We realized that phones don't need to be constantly signaling - or pinging - cell towers with their location when stationary," says Chand. "As such, I worked to invent a new firmware feature in the smartphones that utilizes GPS technology so smartphones only send location registration transmissions when they have moved beyond 100 feet. This capability not only maximizes the device's efficiency, but also saves on battery life and data transmission while reducing the amount of potentially harmful RF radiation that is emitted with each transmission."

Chand states, "Everyone in the world has a smartphone. Just imagine, if each smartphone around you, including yours, reduces unnecessary and harmful RF radiation by about 80% that would make for a truly radiation free ecological environment. Public is encouraged to demand and clamor for GPS Smart feature in their smart phones from their wireless carriers as well as their elected leaders."

RF radiation is a non-ionizing type of radiation which is used in microwaves, radars and other communication applications. The only officially recognized biologic effect of this radiation type on the human body is heating, with the National Cancer Institute stating that cell phone use causes heating to the area of the body where a smartphone or other device is held, such as the ear, head or thigh. While both the National Cancer Institute and the FDA state that there is no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation types cause cancer2, a number of independent studies have surfaced that state the contrary3, with test subjects developing tumors in both the brain and heart.

In light of this, Chand is currently urging the European, US, Canadian, Indian and Chinese government to facilitate the implementation of this GPS Smart™ technology to preserve human health, while also inviting handset manufacturers and wireless telco providers to partner with Internet Promise Group to assist in rolling out GPS Smart™ technology around the world.

About Internet Promise Group

Internet Promise Group develops and markets advanced technology products and system-based applications for smartphones, cybersecurity, ID theft, mobile payments, medical devices, and natural health across a wide range of industries that increase revenues and help save lives. Founded in 2000, IPG is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Tara Chand is founder and managing director of Internet Promise Group® LLC – a high stakes innovation enterprise. With a vision to build successful bridges between humanity and technology through practical, reliable solutions and rapid market deployment, the mission of IPG is to provide safety, security and health and wellness applications and solutions for business, government, and consumers.

