Internova Travel Group Celebrates World Tourism Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the Travel & Tourism industry, including travel advisors, many of who are small, independent business owners. Despite government interventions, travel professionals have faced a deep downturn in their bookings and a corresponding loss of income. Beyond travel advisors, who act as a distribution channel for many travel suppliers, other parts of the industry, including airlines, hotels, car rental companies and tourism-dependent destinations have felt the effects of the pandemic as well.

"It is easy to think of travel as just a fun thing to do," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "But tourism is an engine that drives a significant portion of the world's economy, especially in many places dependent on an influx of travelers. One in 10 people globally are employed in the tourism industry, making the travel restrictions devastating for the millions who depend on the tourism sector to put food on their tables and a roof over their head. On this World Tourism Day, it is important to remember these people, and what they are currently facing. The industry has done an excellent job of studying how to safely travel again, and the best ways for travelers to remain healthy. Tourism is a non-negotiable part of bringing the economy back to a good place, and I encourage people to start dreaming of their next trip and call their travel advisor to make it a safe reality."

Leaders from Internova Travel Group's business units echoed O'Hara's sentiments:

Angie Licea , President of Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group: "Travel is not only vital to business, but is the builder of treasured memories. There are people all around the world, from tropical islands to big cities to the most remote areas, who can't wait for tourism to restart and to welcome visitors to their homelands. Luxury travel, in particular, is an important part of many destinations and provides stable, well-paying jobs for the people living there and supports the arts, museums, the restaurant industry and conservation and preservation efforts. Tourism gives us all a better way forward."

, President of Travel Leaders Group: "If the current pandemic has shown us anything, it is that travel is loved and missed. Over and over, I hear stories from travelers who are devastated that they had to postpone the trip of a lifetime. Our travel advisors tell me their clients are longing to plan, with certainty, family vacations, destination weddings, bucket list trips, adventure travel, cruises, international travel and more. Not only will the return of tourism be good for the economy, but as soon as we can be in the air, on the sea and going to our favorite destinations, we will all be a lot happier." Alexandre Chemla , CEO of ALTOUR: "Travel—for business and pleasure—opens the mind and heart to things outside our realm of experience. The more tourism thrives, and the more travel we do, the greater opportunity there is for understanding among the whole human family."

Those interested in supporting the Travel & Tourism industry are encouraged to visit www.internova.com/advisors for help in finding a travel advisor that meets their needs.

