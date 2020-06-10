Internship Opportunities Have Declined by 52% Since Early March. With Intry, College Students Can Increase Their Chances of Landing Internships.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the large number of college students that have lost their summer internship opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still hope. Many companies are still hiring, and others are moving to virtual internships. Intry is helping college students discover and land new internship opportunities through its suite of resume optimization tools that help them get seen and unlock their true potential.

"It's important for college students to get the early experience that will contribute to their career development down the line," says Jennifer Sethre, CEO and Founder of Intry. "Many students are still discovering who they are and what career path suits them best, and Intry can help them find those answers. "

Many students are still unfamiliar with the hiring process, not realizing that a majority of resumes are never seen by recruiters. Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) measures the number of relevant keywords in a resume, meaning that if a resume lacks enough of the right keywords, it gets filtered out without ever being seen by a human being. Intry's Jobs2Resume tool gives college students the power to overcome ATS software; simply copy and paste the desired job's description into the creator, and it will optimize that resume, populating the appropriate keywords for a customized resume for each job they apply to.

For the students with a limited amount of experience, unsure of how to present themselves to potential employers, Intry's TrueYou assessment helps to discover hidden skills and traits that could be valuable assets for the desired position. The quick and simple assessment helps students learn more about themselves to determine their career personality and discover where they best fit for their particular cultural traits.

Sethre adds, "Even those who have cultivated years upon years of experience in the workforce don't realize that a number of key personality traits and cultural fit can impact a person's enjoyment or fulfillment when it comes to their career. We want to help those college students still in the beginning stages of their careers to discover the right path early on, and discover a long-term career that's ideal for them."

Intry is there to help college students get on the path to career development and unlock their true potential. Sign up to Intry today, and discover the career path that's right for you.

