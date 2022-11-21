Interposer Market Trends and Forecast The global interposer market is expected to reach an estimated $728.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in interposer market to 2027 by product type (2D interposer, 2.5D interposer, and 3D interposer), application (CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, ASIC/FPGA, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Interposer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the interposer market looks promising with opportunities in the CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, and ASIC/FPGA markets. The global interposer market is expected to reach an estimated $728.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for 2.5D and 3D IC packaging and the miniaturization of electronic devices.



Emerging Trends in the Interposer Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the interposer industry, include increasing reticle size of interposer and growing adoption of RDL interposer technology for heterogeneous integration.



Interposer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global interposer market by product type, application, and region as follows:



Interposer Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ 2D Interposer

â€¢ 2.5D Interposer

â€¢ 3D Interposer



Interposer Market by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ CIS

â€¢ CPU/GPU

â€¢ MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

â€¢ RF Devices

â€¢ Logic SoC

â€¢ ASIC/FPGA

â€¢ Others



Interposer Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Interposer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies interposer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the interposer companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Murata

â€¢ Amkor

â€¢ AGC

â€¢ Atomica

â€¢ TSMC

Interposer Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that ASIC/FPGA will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to growing demand of artificial intelligence, autonomous car, and machine learning.

â€¢ 2.5D interposer will remain the largest segment due to better speed, power, heterogeneous integration, and simplified integration properties.

â€¢ Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of large foundries and manufacturing hub for electronic devices. Economic growth, growing urbanization, growing disposable income, and increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as 5G, Internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) driving the demand for semiconductor and advance IC packaging in this region, thereby demand for interposer will also grow.

Features of Interposer Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Interposer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and application

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Interposer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, and regions for the interposer market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the interposer market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the interposer market size?

Answer: The global interposer market is expected to reach an estimated $728.7 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for interposer market?

Answer: The interposer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the interposer market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for 2.5D and 3D IC packaging and the miniaturization of electronic devices.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for interposer?

Answer: ASIC and MEMS are the major end use industries for interposer.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in interposer market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the interposer industry, include increasing reticle size of interposer and growing adoption of RDL interposer technology for heterogeneous integration.

Q6. Who are the key interposer companies?



Answer: Some of the key interposer companies are as follows:

â€¢ Murata

â€¢ Amkor

â€¢ AGC

â€¢ Atomica

â€¢ TSMC

Q7.

Which interposer product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that 2.5D interposer will remain the largest segment due to better speed, power, heterogeneous integration, and simplified integration properties.

Q8: In interposer market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global interposer market by product type (2D interposer, 2.5D interposer, and 3D interposer), application (CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, ASIC/FPGA, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to interposer market or related to interposer market share, interposer market analysis, interposer market size, and interposer manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



