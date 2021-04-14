INTERSECT BY LEXUS-NYC To Welcome Three Michelin Star Restaurant, Manresa, As Next Restaurant-In-Residence And Launch New Outdoor Dining Area

"Manresa represents the highest level of the culinary craft, and we're thrilled to bring this unparalleled experience to INTERSECT," says Rachel Espersen, Head of INTERSECT BY LEXUS - NYC . "Following a difficult winter for New Yorkers and restaurants, we're excited to offer guests a taste of California in NYC with Chef Kinch's signature Central Coast cuisine and our new outdoor dining experience."

Manresa

Located in the village of Los Gatos at the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, Manresa showcases the inventive cuisine of renowned Chef and Proprietor David Kinch. Inspired by the California Coast—and the kind of ingredient-driven cooking and modern techniques he studied around the world—Kinch's distinctive culinary perspective has put him at the forefront of contemporary California cuisine. Chef Kinch will bring his California farm-to-table ideology to INTERSECT with a curated menu utilizing the freshest produce and ingredients for a West Coast-inspired dining experience in NYC. His pursuit of exceptional products results in a distinguished dining experience for guests, featuring menus prepared with the highest quality ingredients each evening.

"It's an exciting and optimistic time, and this partnership affords us the opportunity to collaborate with an exceptional team and share our West Coast Manresa ethos with friends and guests in New York," says Chef Kinch. "We look forward to flexing our creativity and presenting tasting and à la carte menus reflective of our Manresa fine dining experience at INTERSECT BY LEXUS."

At INTERSECT BY LEXUS - NYC, guests may choose from both tasting and à la carte menus featuring dishes such as Sea Bream Sashimi with sesame, radish and citrus, Roasted Aged Duck with farm vegetables and fermented carrot juice, Japanese Beef with salt-baked onions, ramps and morels and Salted Butter Ice Cream with poached rhubarb, Meyer lemon and brown butter bits. Manresa's beverage program at INTERSECT will focus on wines from California's Santa Cruz Mountains and France's Burgundy and Champagne regions.

The Lounge

The new ground level destination ushers guests into the space with a luxurious yet approachable atmosphere featuring master-level culinary and cocktail craftsmanship. The lounge experience features a new and unique menu by Executive Chef and Lexus Culinary Master Nickolas Martinez inspired by his international travels as well as INTERSECT's past restaurants-in-residence and a nod to the Japanese philosophy of omotenashi.

The space, which previously served as a café and gallery, is re-imagined as a reprieve in New York City where guests are welcome to enjoy the new offerings and unwind. Featuring small plates complemented by sake, champagne, and cocktails designed by guest craft cocktail expert Nick Bennett (Porchlight, Cedric's, Booker and Dax), the welcoming space invites guests to come in, grab a drink or a light bite and relax. Expertly crafted dishes include snack, skewer, and raw options such as A5 Wagyu Beef Temaki with mustard, crispy garlic and soy caramel, Lobster Shiso Tempura with ponzu sauce and Pork and Foie Skewer with mitsuba and garam masala glaze. Bennett's cocktails range from Ice Ice Baby with rice milk, blanc vermouth, oloroso sherry and shaved ice, Island Time with rum, coconut-oil washed green Chartreuse, pineapple juice and mint and Smoke Show with Japanese whiskey, Vermouth, Amaretto and hickory smoke.

Outdoor Dining

INTERSECT will introduce a modern outdoor dining experience to guests designed by the Rockwell Group. The design concept translates Lexus' ethos—inspired design, relentless innovation, and exceptional experiences—into a flexible, modular sidewalk seating area featuring a streamlined L-framed dining pavilion. Inside, the pavilion's four dining areas are clad in a warm Sapele wood paneling with clear dividers inspired by a Lexus grill and feature operable louvers that allow guests to control light, airflow and privacy. The pavilion, along with seven (7) tables covered by umbrellas that run along INTERSECT's exterior, evoke the restaurant's interior color palette and serve as an extension of the intimate indoor dining space. Guests dining outdoors will enjoy dishes from Manresa's à la carte menu.

In accordance with mandated guidelines and protocols - as well as additional health and safety standards by Union Square Hospitality Group and Lexus - INTERSECT will continue to operate with the safety of employees, guests and the surrounding community as a priority. All staff are required to wear face masks and gloves and a comprehensive contact tracing protocol is implemented, which includes guest temperature checks and a QR code for all guests to supply contact tracing information.

INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC is located at 412 West 14th Street New York, New York 10014. Both the Lounge and Restaurant will be open Wednesday and Sunday from 5PM-10PM and Thursday – Saturday from 5PM-11PM. Reservations, as well as further details on all health and safety protocols, can be found at Intersect-NYC.com.

ABOUT INTERSECT

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a unique space in select global cities where people can experience the ethos of the Lexus lifestyle. Opened in New York City on November 15, 2018, guests are able to engage with Lexus through food and culture. A destination within a destination, INTERSECT offers a Restaurants-in-Residence program, allowing New Yorkers and world travelers to consistently embark upon a new gastronomic adventure.

