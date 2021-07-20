Intersect Power Selects Signal Energy and Nextracker for Two Utility-Scale Solar Projects in Texas and California

The 415MW (DC) Radian project in Texas and the 313 MW (DC) Athos III project in California are expected to begin construction later this year and will be operational in 2022. Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules will be supplied by First Solar, Inc. for both projects, as well.

These projects comprise the second set of utility-scale solar projects that Nextracker and Intersect Power have worked on together in the two states. With a combined installed capacity of more than 1.7 GW (DC), the previous portfolio of five projects in California and Texas are under construction and will soon be powering the cumulative equivalent of 357,000 homes. Signal Energy was the EPC firm on three of the five in the previous portfolio.

"As Intersect Power moves towards asset ownership, our long-standing collaborations with Signal Energy and Nextracker give us confidence in these projects' ability to reliably perform," said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. "Technology like TrueCapture optimizes plant performance, enhances the value of each project and allows us to protect the value of our asset in extreme weather events."

"Our Pre-Construction team collaborated with Intersect Power early in the process to develop the lowest cost of energy solution to complete the development of Radian and Athos III," said Ryan Johnson, President of Signal Energy. "We also partnered with Nextracker to overcome global logistics challenges to maintain overall project schedules and look forward to working with them on these two outstanding projects."

"Intersect Power, Signal Energy and Nextracker have a solid track record of partnership on several major utility solar projects," said Dan Shugar, Nextracker CEO and co-founder. "Our cooperation on this latest portfolio will help accelerate the buildout of clean infrastructure and underscores the important role that our smart solar tracker technology plays in the clean energy transformation."

Both projects will deploy Nextracker's TrueCapture advanced tracker optimization and control software to capture additional energy gain during diffuse light conditions. (For more on TrueCapture and how it works to tackle both row-to-row shade challenges and cloudy conditions, watch the video here .)

About Intersect Power

Founded in 2016, Intersect Power is a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in retail and wholesale energy markets. The company develops some of the world's largest clean energy resources providing low-carbon electricity, fuels, and related products to customers across North America. Intersect Power has a portfolio of 2.4 GWDC of late-stage solar and storage projects that will be in operation by 2023, an emerging pipeline of 4 GWDC of early stage clean energy assets, including green hydrogen, with $1.3 B in financial transactions closed. The company has also developed and sold more than 1.7 GW-DC of contracted solar projects across California and Texas. For more information, visit www.intersectpower.com

About Signal Energy

Signal Energy is a leading design/build general contractor providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects across North America. Our innovative engineering and project teams are among the most experienced in the renewable energy industry. With more than 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale project experience, Signal Energy possesses a wide range of expertise in the design and construction of solar, infrastructure, battery storage, and other power projects. For more information, please visit us online at www.signalenergy.com .

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leader in the renewable energy transition, providing critical yield-enhancing PV system technology, expertise and strategic services to capture the full value and maximize the efficiency of solar plants. Delivering the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent solar tracker and control software solutions for solar power plants, Nextracker is transforming PV plant performance with smart technology, data monitoring and analysis services. For more information, please visit Nextracker and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

