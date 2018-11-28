Interstate Hotels & Resorts Announces Management Agreements With Three Premium Salt Lake City Properties

"Interstate is pleased to continue expansion in the greater Salt Lake City area, adding three new premier hotels to our portfolio," said Interstate Hotels & Resorts President and CEO, Mike Deitemeyer. "As a leading powerhouse in hotel management, we look forward to deploying our successful operating strategies to these properties and delivering exceptional value to our owners."

Interstate Hotels & Resorts currently manages five properties in the greater Salt Lake City area, extending their portfolio to eight properties. Boasting a central location with easy access to popular destinations, the Courtyard and Hyatt House are directly adjacent to one another just minutes from the Fairfield Inn, and within walking distance of the Gateway Mall, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Palace Convention Center, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art and Clark Planetarium all located in the greater downtown area.

The Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown features first-class accommodations with 175 guestrooms, including 15 suites, a new state-of-the-art lobby, The Bistro offering healthy choices and an evening bar providing specialty beverages, well-equipped fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, and more than 5,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

The Hyatt House Salt Lake City/Downtown features 159 guestrooms, including residentially inspired suites with fully equipped kitchens, an outdoor grilling area, and three separate meeting rooms with more than 1775 sq. ft. of space for special events. Complimentary breakfast is available, with a create-your-own Omelet Bar and chef-inspired options. Guests can access the business and fitness center, grab groceries from the H Market to bring back to your room's kitchen, or enjoy craft cocktails and bar bites at H Bar 24-hours a day.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown features 120 spacious and modern guestrooms, a state-of-the-art lobby, providing guests with free Wi-Fi and inviting, convenient spaces to work or relax, a hot, healthy complimentary breakfast, fitness center, heated indoor pool and whirlpool, and 950 sq. ft. of flexible event space.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 11 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world.

