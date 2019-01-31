Interstate Hotels & Resorts Grows Luxury Portfolio With First Le Méridien Hotel In Partnership With Owner/Developer SCG America

"Our goal from day one, upon selecting the global lifestyle Le Méridien brand, was to ensure that we chose the most respected, quality service and product oriented operator that can deliver on our promise," said Winfred Zhang, president and CEO of SCG America.

"We are honored to be working with SCG America on the Le Méridien, a project that will inject vibrancy into the California hospitality scene," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "Partnering with incredible brands like Le Méridien and quality developers like SCGA furthers the momentum of where Interstate is headed."

Le Méridien's glamorous design with a modern twist will be infused throughout its 400 custom-designed luxury guestrooms and suites, the brand's innovative signature lobby concept: The Hub, complete with bar and lounge, a signature restaurant and rooftop bar, well-equipped fitness center, swimming pool, on-site spa, and 39,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space ideal for convention business, leisure and group travel.

In addition to the Le Méridien, Interstate Hotels & Resorts is accelerating with a global outlook and a robust mix of projects in the pipeline. Interstates' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 530 properties in 12 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SCG America

SCG America (SCGA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCG which was ranked the Top 10 largest Global Contractor by Engineering News-Record in 2018, SCGA headquartered in New York City, has three decades of experience and currently has billions invested in real estate in the United States. Their services range from general contracting, construction management, real estate development, and real estate fund management. As highly sought-after builders and developers, SCGA strives for professional excellence and technological innovation that creates enduring value for partners and customers alike.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Paris-born Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts brings the golden age of glamorous travel into today with more than 100 hotels around the world, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Seoul. With its brand promise of "Destination Unlocked," Le Méridien inspires creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style with effervescent programmes and partnerships. Whether over a signature Sparkling aperitif or an illy® coffee, Le Méridien invites guests to savour the journey of discovery beginning at the brand's Le Méridien Hub, a twist on the traditional lobby space that evolves from a coffee house by day to a sophisticated cocktail lounge by night. For more information, please visit LeMeridien.com.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

NATASHA WOJCIK/ AMANDA LEWIS

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

NWOJCIK@ZIMMERMAN.COM

SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.InterstateHotels.com

