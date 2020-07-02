Interstate Restoration Acquires Rolyn Companies, Expands Nationwide Disaster Recovery, Decontamination and Infection Control Services for Commercial and Healthcare Clients

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Restoration, one of the largest independent emergency response, decontamination, restoration and reconstruction services providers for commercial enterprises in North America, has acquired Rolyn, one of the largest privately-owned, full-service restoration companies in the United States. This acquisition expands Interstate's geographic reach and enhances its service capabilities by adding Rolyn's nine operations centers and more than 150 highly-skilled experienced employees to Interstate's North American operations.

Interstate Restoration, together with FirstOnSite, which operates in Canada, are subsidiaries of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV), and collectively represent the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises.

For more than 40 years, Rolyn has provided a full range of disaster recovery and specialty construction services to a diverse client base of healthcare, hospitality, multifamily, education, and assisted living properties facing major disasters, everyday emergencies, and reconstruction projects. Rolyn's operations include its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C., as well as operations centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Rolyn has built an exceptionally strong healthcare practice, and the company has been an industry leader supporting healthcare companies and other clients across North America throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rolyn is one of the most respected names in our industry, with good reason. They have an outstanding leadership team and a highly-skilled workforce with expertise in all areas where we plan to grow as an organization. Welcoming Rolyn to Interstate is a great day for our company and great news for our clients," said Interstate Restoration CEO Stacy Mazur.

Mazur added: "We are so excited for Rolyn's senior leadership, including Sam Bergman, Mark Futrovsky, Vince Catania and Trent Darden to join Interstate and help us grow the combined organization. We are particularly excited to increase our reach into healthcare services through Rolyn's expertise and impressive clientele. Senior leadership, together with the entire Rolyn team, will be tremendous assets to us going forward."

"I have gotten to know Interstate, and we share the same commitment to clients and our employees," said Sam Bergman, CEO of Rolyn. "By partnering in this way, Rolyn's and Interstate's clients will benefit from the combined strengths, resources, and experience of two of the best companies in the world in this specialized field. This is a great fit, and provides outstanding growth opportunities for our employees, as well. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and work alongside Stacy and the team going forward."

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions that expands Interstate's capabilities and resources across North America, including Perfection Property Restoration, Catastrophe Cleaning and Restoration, ASR Property Restoration, Super Restoration, and JPL Disaster Recovery. Financial terms of the Rolyn acquisition are not being disclosed. For more information about Interstate's services, visit www.interstaterestoration.com.

About Interstate Restoration

Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With nearly 2,000 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit InterstateRestoration.com, call (800) 622-6433 or on Twitter, @InterstateRest.

Media Contact:

Rich Miller

(303) 877-3966

[email protected]

SOURCE Interstate Restoration

Related Links

https://www.interstaterestoration.com

