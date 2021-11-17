Interstate Waste Services Celebrates Growth with the Launch of a New Website

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") www.interstatewaste.com is celebrating significant growth with the launch of a new website. "Since the acquisition of our rail-served landfill in January 2020, IWS has continued to experience meaningful growth," remarked EVP of Sales and Marketing, Joe Burke. "We wanted our new website to reflect our transformative growth while also highlighting the dedication of our employees and our commitment to the community and environment."

Over the past two years, IWS has expanded its operations with the acquisition of Apex Environmental, Rubinetti Disposal and Kohler Waste Services. The new website features the acquired facilities including the rail, transload, and landfill operations, while celebrating their roots as a family business. "We are a family business made of family businesses," said CEO, Mike DiBella. "Many of the businesses we have acquired over the years have been family businesses with decades of service to their communities. It's critical we preserve what has made our individual businesses successful, while combining operations to gain efficiencies and better serve our region."