Intersystems Corporation Selects Cryptsoft's Technology To Add KMIP-Based Key Management Capability Across Their Product Lines

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft has entrenched their position as the preferred supplier of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology to blue-chip, market leading customers by adding InterSystems Corporation to their comprehensive list of customers. By licensing to InterSystems Corporation, Cryptsoft has further extended their position as the foremost KMIP technology supplier into the high-performance database, platform integration, healthcare informatics and healthcare information systems industries.



Cryptsoft, a recognized leader in data encryption and key management technologies, today announced that InterSystems Corporation has selected Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology to extend its data encryption key management capabilities across its product line. Cryptsoft's technology help InterSystems meet stringent security and regulatory requirements in health, business, and government.



Increasing security threats and regulatory requirements such as GDPR have made data encryption with secure key management virtually mandatory for any vendor that stores, controls or processes data. Prior to KMIP, the complexity of key management was been seen as a major hurdle for vendors looking to deliver end-to-end encryption across diverse enterprise product portfolios. Cryptsoft KMIP SDKs simplify this critical capability with standards-based key management, which enables seamless interoperability and enterprise-level full lifecycle key management across a wide range of data storage and application platform products.



"KMIP is very important to some of our clients, especially those with large distributed installations and environments. Cryptsoft has provided excellent support throughout our evaluation, development, and deployment processes, and their code is robust and flexible. KMIP client capability is now fully integrated into our core platform, and is already in use by one of our biggest clients."

David Shambroom, Ph.D., InterSystems Security Architect



Cryptsoft's comprehensive and market proven SDKs are the trusted solutions for lowering risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating product time-to-market. InterSystems joins a growing number of vendors adopting KMIP technology as a key component of their encryption solutions.



"The rapid expansion of sensitive and PIR data created and stored by an organization is really a double-edged sword, especially for those operating in heavily regulated verticals. While the data itself holds significant value to the enterprise, as this data volume under management increases so does the risk associated with data theft or loss. The recognition of this risk resulted in a rapid adoption of KMIP technology within pure database vendors and database and platform technology providers such as InterSystems," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "As an OEM technology provider, Cryptsoft has a unique view into current and near-future market requirements. We are seeing vendors being overlooked or not invited to tender because of a lack of external key management capability in their products. The impact on the vendors is not insignificant and is clearly a market force that will not reverse any time soon."



InterSystems is the engine behind the world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately-held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.InterSystems.com.



Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com.



