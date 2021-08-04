InterTalk Empowers Chincoteague Police with Cloud Dispatch

CHINICOTEAGUE, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTalk Critical Information Systems (InterTalk), a leading manufacturer of IP-based radio command and control solutions, today announced the official launch of their Cloud Dispatch product with the Chincoteague (VA) Police Department. The cloud-based console system enables dispatchers to send and receive LMR and phone calls from their command center or, in the case of emergency, anywhere where they are Internet connected.

"After a successful trial period we are happy to be working with InterTalk to fully adopt their Cloud Dispatch console, and enhance the safety of the residents and visitors of Chincoteague" said Chief Robby Fisher. "Weather events are a key consideration for our operations. This system provides us tremendous flexibility to maintain operations regardless of what's happening around us."

InterTalk announced the development of the Cloud Dispatch product in March of 2018. Utilizing a browser-based cloud approach, the system enables locational flexibility and a focused Mission approach to ensure dispatchers and agents have information they need.

"Operational continuity is no longer just about the tools", said Chris Oldham, President of InterTalk. "For today's world, public safety agencies need to be able to maintain full operations from wherever they are."

ABOUT INTERTALK CRITICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

InterTalk™ is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical information systems, specializing in integrated dispatch console and control systems for land mobile radio and advanced telephony applications. We work diligently with our partners to ensure that our products match their exact needs and specifications. As an ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, InterTalk is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our clients. For more information on InterTalk Critical Information Systems, please visit www.intertalksystems.com.

