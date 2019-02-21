InterTalk Launches Cloud-Based Console System

New "Enlite" software as a service solution will enable rapid, better-informed response to emergency situations

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InterTalk™ is pleased to announce the pre-launch of its newest dispatch and control console platform, Enlite™, the industry's first public-safety grade, cloud-based console system aimed at leveraging advanced data networks to provide dispatchers with greater, more effective information to help them better serve public safety.

"The adoption of service-based products using LTE and 4/5G networks has set the stage for the next generation of dispatch solutions" says Chris Oldham, President of InterTalk. "Enlite leverages the expansive data capabilities of these networks by curating the vast amounts of information available, from any number of trusted sources, and presents vital data such as filtered social media, mapping, weather, and video to dispatchers to keep them as informed as possible."

Public Safety agencies can now capitalize on the benefits of service-based solutions for their dispatch operations, as Enlite enables dispatchers and supervisors to reliably and securely complete dispatch functions from any WiFi, or LTE connected desktop, tablet or smartphone. This allows dispatchers the ability to stay ahead of rapidly changing communications control rooms, while focusing on their critical task at hand – saving lives.

Since 1997, innovation has been the driving force behind InterTalk's work. Their product and engineering teams have been at the forefront of dispatch technology; creating reliable, scalable, and fully-integrated console solutions. InterTalk was awarded the Innovative Business of the Year award at this year's Halifax Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and were a finalist in the Export Business of the Year category. In 2018 they won the Nova Scotia Business Inc Innovation Award, Halifax Chamber of Commerce Export Business of the Year and were a finalist for Business of the Year.

ABOUT INTERTALK CRITICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

InterTalk is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical information systems, specializing in integrated dispatch console and control systems for mobile radio and advanced telephony applications. They work diligently with their partners to ensure that their products match their exact needs and specifications. InterTalk is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to their clients, which include the California Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, and Chicago's Metra Rail.

