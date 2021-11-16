Interval International Welcomes Château Morritt, New Purpose-Built Vacation Ownership Resort In Mont-Tremblant, Canada

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, has entered into an exclusive affiliation agreement with Château Morritt Inc. The new affiliation includes Château Morritt, a single site points-based vacation club located in the heart of Mont-Tremblant, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Montreal.

Château Morritt joins two other Morritt's Resorts properties already affiliated with Interval's quality resort network. As part of the agreement, Interval's related company, Interval Resort & Financial Services, Inc., provides program design, back-office management, and customized reservation services.

"David Morritt, the developer of Château Morritt, has established himself as one of the leading independent vacation ownership developers in the Caribbean over the past three decades. He sets the bar higher with each property he builds, continually engaging his loyal membership base with exciting new vacation products," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "We're pleased to see the first phase of Château Morritt has opened as the property will potentially have a significant positive impact on the Mont-Tremblant tourism economy."

Set on the shore of Lake Moore, Château Morritt is within walking distance of the historic Mont-Tremblant old village, and a short drive to the world-renowned ski mountain resort and its bustling resort village. The 112-unit project is being developed in four phases that are slated for completion in approximately five years. The first phase, which recently opened, includes six one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. Construction on the second phase is anticipated to begin in early 2022.

"We're delighted to further expand our relationship with Interval, a company that has played a dynamic role in our ongoing success," said Morritt. "It's very gratifying to have an exchange provider as active as Interval has been. Whether offering valuable membership programs and leisure benefits, informative sales trainings, or providing innovative point-of-sale technology, Interval can always be counted on to support our business."

New purchasers at Château Morritt are enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, tour, golf, or spa vacation; ShortStay Exchange®; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, with which they may earn bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; special offers at hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets worldwide; and VIP ConciergeSM for personal assistance, 24/7.

The resort's interior is decorated with a neutral color palette and a blend of wood, textures, and marble, to complement the natural beauty surrounding the property. Well-appointed units feature an open plan living and dining area, fully equipped kitchens, bathrooms with modern fixtures, LCD TVs, and private balconies with lake or mountain views.

Amenities and services that are part of phase one are Chez David restaurant, live entertainment, an ice-skating rink, and a private beach. Planned for phase two are a dedicated day spa, an indoor swimming pool and a multi-purpose clubhouse with a second restaurant, a kids' zone, and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

An international recognized ski resort, Mont-Tremblant has been voted the No. 1 ski resort in Eastern North America by readers of Ski Magazine an impressive 20 times. Visitors can also stroll through the pedestrian village, the old village, or the downtown area, and discover a variety of wonderful shops and restaurants. During the summer months, the area's six championship-level golf courses, and a 583-square-mile national park with more than 400 lakes, 67 hiking trails, six rivers, and several cascading waterfalls, offer a variety of leisure activities for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.

