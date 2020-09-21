Intervale Capital Announces Promotion & Addition to Investment Team

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partners of Intervale Capital, LLC ("Intervale") are pleased to announce the promotion of Alec Valdez to Senior Associate and the addition of Michael Welsh as Associate.

Alec joined Intervale in 2017 as an Associate and has been an integral part of Intervale's investments in Entegra Solutions and Taurex Drill Bits. Prior to joining Intervale, Alec worked as a senior analyst in Halliburton's Corporate Development Group. While at Halliburton, Alec worked on a number of acquisitions and divestitures as well as supported corporate strategy efforts. He received a MS in finance and BBA in accounting from Texas A&M.

Jason Turowsky, Co-Managing Partner at Intervale, commented, "Alec has done a great job during his tenure at Intervale and we look forward to his increasing role in identifying, evaluating and executing new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring existing portfolio companies."

In addition, Intervale welcomes Michael Welsh to the investment team as an Associate. Prior to joining Intervale, Michael worked as an analyst on the investment banking team of Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler. While at Simmons, Michael worked on a variety of M&A and capital markets transactions for clients in the energy industry. He received a BBA in finance and business honors and a minor in accounting from the University of Texas.

Patrick Connelly, Co-Managing Partner at Intervale, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Intervale family. We have enjoyed getting to know Michael during numerous engagements with Simmons, and appreciate his strong work ethic and natural curiosity about our industry. We look forward to Michael becoming an integral part of the team."

About Intervale Capital:

Intervale Capital is a specialized private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the infrastructure, energy and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Houston, the firm has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

Contact:

Patrick Conroy

Principal, Intervale Capital

[email protected]

Source:

Intervale Capital

www.intervalecapital.com

SOURCE Intervale Capital

