Intervention Insights Welcomes Lee Newcomer, M.D. to Its Board of Directors

Trapelo may be integrated directly into the EMR workflow, giving oncologists unprecedented access to the latest clinical evidence and easing administrative burdens by streamlining compliance with payer policies at the point of care. Trapelo makes the appropriate use of molecular testing and precision medicine more scalable and accessible to give cancer patients the optimal therapy." Dr. Newcomer, who has experience as a practicing oncologist and as a payer executive, is uniquely qualified to support this innovative approach.

"I believe oncologists and health plan managers need help keeping up with the rapid changes in genetic testing and targeted therapies. Trapelo provides the scientific evidence for test decision making and then reduces the administrative burden to obtain coverage for the test," said Dr. Newcomer. "That's what drew me to the work Intervention Insights is doing. We need innovative solutions to address the complexities and costs associated with next-generation cancer care."

Dr. Lee Newcomer recently retired from UnitedHealth Group, where he began his career in 1991 as the Chief Medical Officer for ten years. Dr. Newcomer practiced medical oncology in Minneapolis and Tulsa, Oklahoma; he served as the Medical Director for Cigna Healthcare, in Kansas City; and he was a founding executive of Vivius, a consumer-directed venture that allowed consumers to create their own personalized health plans. In 2006, Dr. Newcomer returned to UnitedHealth Group to lead a pilot initiative combining clinical, financial and program management experts to improve the quality and affordability of cancer care. During that time the team launched the first risk payment program for cancer therapy, created a physician-oriented prior authorization tool, developed the first commercial database with clinical and claims data for cancer patients and launched a genetic test management program.

Dr. Newcomer holds a BA from Nebraska Wesleyan University, an MD from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, and a Masters of Health Administration from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. His clinical training included an internal medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a medical oncology fellowship at the Yale University School of Medicine.

"I am honored to have someone as respected and experienced as Dr. Newcomer join our endeavor to facilitate the next generation of oncology care," said Clynt Taylor, CEO of Intervention Insights. "Dr. Newcomer brings extensive insight from the provider and payer perspectives, which will be invaluable to our collaborative approach."

As a new board member, Dr. Newcomer is poised to make an incredible impact at Intervention Insights and in the practice of precision medicine for cancer care.



