Interventional Spine Devices Market to grow by USD 1.80 bn | Increasing Incidence of Spine & Bone Disorders to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Globus Medical Inc., joimax GmbH, Nuvasive Inc., Safe Orthopaedics, SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Spinal Elements Inc., and Surgalign Holdings, Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of spine and bone disorders, growing demand for MI and non-invasive procedures, and the favorable reimbursement scenario will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternate medication options might hamper the market growth.

Interventional Spine Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Procedure

Vertebroplasty



Kyphoplasty



Radiofrequency ablation



Others

Interventional Spine Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interventional spine devices market report covers the following areas:

Interventional Spine Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Interventional Spine Devices Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Interventional Spine Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist interventional spine devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interventional spine devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interventional spine devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interventional spine devices market vendors

Interventional Spine Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage Details

Page number 120

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%

Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.80 billion

Market structure Fragmented

YoY growth (%) 9.97

Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution North America at 47%

Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Globus Medical Inc., joimax GmbH, Nuvasive Inc., Safe Orthopaedics, SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Spinal Elements Inc., and Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

