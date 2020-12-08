Interview With The Olson Company Founder Steve Olson Highlights How the Company is Adapting to Changing Customer Demands

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Olson, founder of The Olson Company, California's premier builder of attainable new home communities, shared in a recent interview how lessons learned throughout the pandemic are helping to navigate the company's future decisions. Working with cities, helping to solve their housing issues is what has positioned Olson as the leader in urban infill development in Southern California. Their approach to development is always to listen first; to seek to understand the social, cultural and aesthetic qualities that make the cities that they build in special. Olson works with city planners and officials to deliver creative solutions that prioritize community objectives, while providing homebuyers with thoughtful and practical home designs.

The Olson Company

"You have to look at design and carefully consider who your buyer is. You have to look at densities and all the other requirements of everything around you," according to Steve Olson, founder of The Olson Company. "And then it comes down to, is this something that is actually going to work for us and our city partners as well? We have an educational process there that we go through, and I think that's what makes this company unique. I don't know of another builder that puts that much effort and level of detail into what goes into having a successful project."

The Olson Company is constantly paying close attention to detail, taking into consideration all aspects of life that matter to homeowners living within their communities. Incorporating more home offices and multifunctional spaces into floor plans has become a key component, providing residents the freedom to utilize the flex space to live, work, exercise and thrive from home. In addition, healthy home features such as air purification systems, have become a top priority with home buyers.

In the context of today's environment, Olson is a realist, explaining that accommodations are being made. Olson adds, "You have to look at today, but you also have to look some years into the future. Our assumption is, that the pandemic may still be with us to some degree, but it's likely more under control."

According to Olson, the pandemic's impact on our culture has been profound on how people live their daily lives, and Olson anticipates that these changes will continue to shape communities in the future. More work at home, school at home, entertainment at home will still be complementary to Olson projects in walkable vibrant metropolitan areas.

For more information, visit www.OlsonHomes.com.

About The Olson Company

The Olson Company is California's premier builder of attainable new home communities in Southern California's most in-demand urban centers. In partnership with cities and other local and state agencies, Olson works to provide multi-tiered solutions to the critical issues of affordable for-sale housing, community redevelopment, transportation and sustainability. Recognized for creating thoughtfully designed communities within reach of Southern California homebuyers, Olson has built more than 11,000 single-family attached, single-family detached, live/work and mixed-use in-town homes across 100 cities since 1988. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, Olson is the proud recipient of many top customer experience awards including the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice first-place awards for Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience.

Media contact: Devyn Higgins, [email protected]

Related Images

steve-olson-founder-and-chairman.jpg

Steve Olson, founder and chairman of The Olson Company

SOURCE The Olson Company