Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Continues To Enable Connected Data Communities With Third Data Centre In Brussels

BRUSSELS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has begun construction of a third data centre in Belgium. The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed Q4 2021, will provide a total capacity of nearly 1,280m2 when fully built out.

The expansion – BRU3 – is adjacent to the existing facilities on the Interxion Brussels Campus, the leading cloud and interconnection hub in Belgium. The new development will benefit from the same high levels of network connectivity available at the existing data centres on the campus and represents a strategic expansion of the roadmap for Digital Realty's global infrastructure solution, PlatformDIGITAL® in Belgium.

The digital economy is rapidly remaking all industries, public and private. As a result, enterprises are now shifting architectural models to a new data-centric approach that supports always-on digital business, informed by real-time information. By deploying their critical infrastructure with the industry's second largest global interconnection provider1, customers in Belgium benefit from access to a thriving connected data community of connectivity providers, platforms and enterprises, which has been cultivated by Interxion for the last 20 years.

"BRU3 meets the requirements of both our local and global multinational enterprise customers, providing access to dense network connectivity, available power and interconnectivity with other strategic European locations," says Dirk van de Geer, Managing Director, Interxion Belgium. "We are pleased to support local and global service providers with this additional data centre to enable them to seamlessly expand their services via PlatformDIGITAL®."

"Interxion's expansion in Brussels demonstrates our commitment to supporting customers' digital transformation strategies, enabling them to leverage Digital Realty's global platform spanning 24 countries across six continents," says Jeff Tapley, Joint Managing Director EMEA, Interxion. "Brussels has a highly interconnected data community and provides an ideal location for customers to consolidate their digital infrastructure."

The BRU3 facility will participate in a new sustainable district heating project being launched in Zaventem, a Belgian municipality in the province of Flemish Brabant, which will use excess heat generated by the data centre to warm local households. This initiative supports Digital Realty's commitment as a member of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for global carbon reduction globally announced earlier this year.

Digital Realty's recently published Data Gravity Index DGx™, a global forecast that measures the intensity and gravitational force of enterprise data growth for metros across the world2, states that the intensity of Data Gravity for the EMEA region is expected to more than double each year and is projected to grow at a faster rate than either North America or Asia Pacific through 2024. The scope of the first study has been expanded to encompass enterprise data from 23 distinct vertical industries and 53 global metros, including Brussels. The Belgian capital is expected to experience a rapid increase in data gravity intensity, more than doubling with a CAGR of 141% through 2024.

"The rate at which data is proliferating today is unprecedented and is projected to increase to over 44 zettabytes by 2024 – growing more than 150 percent on last year. This is particularly apparent in Europe where the volume of data being created and exchanged between European cities is the largest in the world. Consequently, enterprises are under increasing pressure to deliver their services at scale to often geographically dispersed points of business presence, quickly and efficiently," concludes Tapley.

Supporting resources:

Read Digital Realty's industry manifesto for Enabling Connected Data Communities

Learn more about the PlatformDIGITAL ® global coverage map

global coverage map Explore colocation and interconnection opportunities in Brussels

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 49 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media & Industry Analyst Inquiries

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

(415) 508-2812

[email protected]

Linne Voets

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

+32 472310379

[email protected]

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to Interxion's expansion in Belgium, including our expectations and plans for the Belgian market, Data Gravity Index DGx™ and PlatformDIGITAL®. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Synergy Research Group; Second largest carrier neutral interconnection globally

2 Based on 50 global metros and over 20 distinct industries studied in the Data Gravity Index DGx™ 1.5 study

SOURCE Digital Realty