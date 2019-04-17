Intex® Makes a Splash with New Line of Ultra XTR Frame™ Pools for National Pool Opening Day

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull back the cover, National Pool Opening Day (April 27) is right around the corner! Intex, the worldwide leader in above ground pools and pool inflatables, is helping families across the country prepare for pool season with its new line of Ultra XTR Frame™ pools – premium, easy-to-setup above ground pools with various styles and sizes.

"Everything we do centers around quality, value and family time," said Sandra Leo, Marketing Manager at Intex Recreation Corp. "Not only will an above ground pool give you memories to last a lifetime, but you can get started in no time – with self-installation, you can have a premium pool that's ready for water in just 45 minutes."

Make a splash this summer with the Intex Ultra XTR Frame™ pool that features a beautiful blue tile print and sleek, elegant graphite color exterior. This top-of-the-line above ground pool combines high-quality with style, offering ease of ownership so you can make the most of your time in the pool. Designed to last, Intex Ultra XTR Frame™ pools offer:

All of the components you need: Pool, Ladder, Cover and Sand Filtration System

Powerful water filtration with included 110-120V Krystal Clear ® Sand Filter Pump with Hydro Aeration Technology™ (or Krystal Clear ® Sand Filter Pump and Salt Water Combo depending on model) for easy maintenance (no cartridges required, ever)

Sand Filter Pump with Hydro Aeration Technology™ (or Sand Filter Pump and Salt Water Combo depending on model) for easy maintenance (no cartridges required, ever) Powerful protection against rust combining strong galvanized steel with advanced inner and outer powder coating

An innovative steel frame design that optimizes shape and weight distribution for enhanced strength and durability

Composite T-Joints precisely engineered for strength, metal frame protection and easy assembly: the Easy lock System™ that simply snaps together – no tools required

A tough 3-Ply liner with high puncture and tear resistance

"Ensuring excellence and utmost customer satisfaction is our top priority. Intex Ultra XTR Frame™ pools are the result of this focus, ensuring an enjoyable ownership experience in every aspect from the quality of design and components to ease of assembly and maintenance, and ultimately to the fun and joy these pools provide," added Zoran Madzar, Product Manager at Intex Recreation Corp. "Because Intex manufactures all major components in-house, we deliver products that are innovative, leading-edge, more durable and longer lasting."

With seven different size models starting at $500 MSRP, Intex Ultra XTR Frame™ pools can be found at all major retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon, KMart and Vminnovations.com. Each Ultra XTR Frame™ pool also comes with a 2-year warranty for the pool liner, frame and filter pump. For more information, visit www.intexcorp.com/products/above-ground-pools/ultra-xtr-frame/.

About Intex

Intex is the world leader in inflatable products and above ground pools and is one of the most recognizable, trusted and innovative companies in the industry. For over 40 years, Intex has produced and marketed high-quality products including airbeds, above ground pools, spas, toys, furniture, boats and more. Intex is part of a worldwide family of companies whose objective is to deliver the highest quality products designed for comfort and fun and routinely tests finished products to make sure they meet our elevated standards for quality, safety and value. Intex is committed to decreasing its impact on the environment and for over 10 years, has worked to reduce the amount of plastic waste used by implementing a comprehensive PVC recycling program. Learn more about the Intex lineup of high-quality products at www.intexcorp.com.

Intex Recreation Corp. – Commitment to Safety

Intex Recreation Corp. is dedicated to the safe use of all of Intex products it distributes. While all accidents cannot be prevented, practicing good safety habits, setting and following rules, carefully reading instruction manuals and vigilant supervision can greatly reduce the likelihood of injury as well as reduce injury severity. Please take time to review all safety information to assist in keeping you and your family safe this summer: http://www.intexcorp.com/safety-information-pools.

