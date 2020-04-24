Intimate Wellness Company Rosebud Woman Teams Up With Nonprofit One Heart Worldwide to Save Women's Lives in Childbirth

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimate wellness company Rosebud Woman™ will donate a portion of every purchase made on their website to One Heart Worldwide through Mother's Day. One Heart Worldwide helps pregnant mothers and newborns in low-resource environments and has already saved tens of thousands of lives in childbirth.

Rosebud Woman and One Heart Worldwide Team Up for Mother's Day

Rosebud Woman Founder Christine Marie Mason says, "Bias and taboos around the female body lead to a lack of education and knowledge, which in turn impacts public health systems globally. Childbirth is a very risky time for a woman. While there have been great decreases in pregnancy-related deaths during the last 30 years (from 500,000 a year to 300,000 a year), the situation is still alarming. But further improvements are easy to achieve if we put our minds to it. In Nepal, for example, the decline in mortality is much more precipitous: Partly through One Heart's efforts, maternal deaths in Nepal have decreased by 77%."

Arlene Samen, Founder and Chair of One Heart Worldwide says, "Every day, women face great challenges in accessing a safe, clean delivery. Lack of roads, education, cultural, and spiritual beliefs can often hinder women from receiving the care they need. One Heart Worldwide has created a 'Network of Safety' to make sure all women have a birthing center and trained birth attendants within walking distance. Now, with over 480 birthing centers, we bring safe deliveries to mothers. We are honored to partner with Christine and the Rosebud Woman team. I have great admiration for Christine as a mother and leader in her efforts to bring quality feminine products for women by women."

All products ordered from Rosebud Woman through Mother's Day will help save a woman's life in childbirth. Year-round, Rosebud Woman's Reverence Fund commits a portion of its sales to ending domestic violence, promoting maternal health, increasing economic opportunity for women, and other worthy causes.

You can also donate directly to One Heart Worldwide here.

About One Heart Worldwide

One Heart Worldwide is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths in the most remote parts of the world. What we are building is lofty, incredibly difficult, and yet very simple: a health system where all women and newborns receive the quality healthcare services they deserve during pregnancy and childbirth, no matter where they live.

About Rosebud Woman

Rosebud Woman delivers innovative, reverent, intimate wellness products for all stages of a woman's life. Our flagship offerings are OBGYN approved vaginal and vulvar skincare formulations, created using impeccable plant-derived ingredients. They are made to meet the specific concerns and desires of women. The company upholds the highest standards for personal care, with ecological ingredients and business practices. Rosebud Woman is a family-run, California-based company, with customers and retail partners in all 50 states.

