Intiva Health Adds Partners, Expands Ready Doc™ Footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health is partnering with several additional healthcare groups and facilities across the country to transform their medical credentialing processes through Ready Doc ™, saving them time and lost revenue while helping providers see their patients sooner.

The new partners, which represent a wide spectrum of healthcare specializations including cardiology, dentistry, pediatric medicine and more, can now manage their provider credentials with a single click. Ready Doc, the first and only free credential management solution to use distributed ledger technology, creates a unique timestamp every time a credentialing document is uploaded - ensuring that document is up-to-date and hasn't been changed. This means credentials only need to be verified once, allowing instant verification for staff going forward.

"We believe Intiva Health is re-inventing the business of credentialing," says Heidi Henderson, vice president of credentialing at 1st Assistant Credentialing. "1st Assistant is proud to be a part of the process."

The new partners get all the benefits of the platform, including credential packaging, which allows them to easily share documents internally or with another facility through a trusted digital folder. Other features include automatic expiration reminders, which help providers stay compliant, and instant verification of a provider's current status with the Office of Inspector General.

About Intiva Health

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Intiva Health is reinventing healthcare credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management solution that uses distributed ledger technology. Thousands of healthcare professionals use the platform to speed up the credentialing process from months to minutes; saving the industry time and money while reducing risk. Visit IntivaHealth.com , Facebook or Twitter for more information.

About 1st Assistant

1st Assistant assists all practices, facilities, specialties, and individual providers in payor credentialing, re-credentialing, and primary source verification services. The organization was launched in 2008 as a consulting business by Heidi Henderson, who has over 25 years of experience in the medical field performing billing, credentialing, and practice management. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit 1stCredentialing.com for more information.

