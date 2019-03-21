Intiva Health First in Healthcare to Launch Using Hashgraph Distributed Ledger Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health—a company known for its healthcare career management platform—announced today its launch of Ready Doc™, the first credential management and verification service to use hashgraph distributed ledger technology (DLT).

"We're honored to be the first-ever healthcare platform running on hashgraph," said Intiva Health's CTO Sahir Ali, Ph.D. "This can truly reinvent healthcare management."

Ready Doc™ leverages hashgraph to provide a more efficient, less expensive way to verify and share medical credentials—speeding up the process from months to seconds. It does this by enabling innovative document security components and immutable "moment-in-time" snapshots that are faster, safer and more fair than current blockchain capabilities.

The company has begun reaching out to hospitals and medical groups to test pilot Ready Doc™. The first pilot at Austin Emergency Center (AEC) has been a success thus far.

"It's making verifying the credentials and reputations of my doctors and nurses much faster and easier," said Jody Hardy, director of physician and patient relations at AEC. "Credentialing is just part of what I do, so Ready Doc™ is really helping free up time for other urgent tasks."

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health offers a free career-management platform for healthcare professionals. Thousands of doctors and nurses use the platform to manage credentials, take continuing education courses, find jobs, and send HIPAA-compliant messages. As the first in healthcare to use hashgraph, Intiva Health speeds up credentialing from months to minutes, saving the industry billions, improving provider satisfaction, and enabling better patient care. Intiva is using the hashgraph technology under license from Swirlds, Inc. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com for more information.

