Intiva Health Partners With Goldshield Technologies to Distribute Groundbreaking Disinfectant in Fight Against COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health has entered into an exclusive agreement with Goldshield Technologies to bring the next generation of infection prevention to health care facilities in the Western Hemisphere.

Goldshield Technologies is the maker of proprietary anti-microbial products that actively inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi on surfaces for up to 90 days. In a recent study (attached) where Goldshield was applied to medical masks proved it eliminated COVID-19 for up to 72 hours.

Intiva Health

Intiva Health seeks to improve the health of health care ranging from its Ready Doc™ credentialing software for the business side of providers' lives to the health of facilities and those who walk the floors in them with Goldshield.

To aid in the fight against COVID-19, Intiva Health selected Goldshield to offer facilities the additional protection they need.

Goldshield products have been the subject of more than 50 evidence-based studies conducted by independent laboratories, including three peer-reviewed studies in the American Journal of Infection Control .

"This latest step in Intiva Health's product offerings expands services for health care organizations beyond the security of medical documents and administration efficiency to help protect patients, providers, and the overall safety of the facility," said Dr. Ayan Monpara, Chief Medical Officer with Intiva Health.

Goldshield's surface and textile products are EPA-approved for a wide variety of applications and anywhere health care is provided while its alcohol-free hand sanitizer and protectant is FDA-registered.

"Intiva Health has an excellent management team, a vast understanding of health care challenges, and an expansive reach into this sector," said Thomas l. Higgins, CEO of Goldshield Technologies. "As we focus on building solution-based technologies, such as applying Goldshield to PPE, we are delighted to partner with Intiva for the distribution of an important product at a crucial time."

Goldshield can be applied by commercial pressure sprayer or pump-sprayer to most surfaces and it remains on the surface even through subsequent cleanings. The water-based formulation poses no respiratory or contact risk.

Research found Goldshield creates a bio-barrier successful in eliminating the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus on treated personal protective equipment (PPE) such as medical masks and medical gloves for up to 72 hours. Regulatory approvals are being sought on this product for the USA.

About Goldshield Technologies

Founded in 2008, Goldshield Technologies is a Long Island-based company known for developing the Goldshield Formula, an innovative antimicrobial technology. Learn more: Goldshield Website.

About Intiva Health

A technology-based health care company, developers of Ready Doc™, the first and only free credentialing software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Lean More: Intiva Health Website.

