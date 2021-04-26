intive Chosen by Weather Group Television, LLC as Its Strategic Digital Partner

MUNICH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- intive announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with the Weather Group Television, LLC, parent company of The Weather Channel television network and an OTT subscription service Local Now. The established partnership focuses on technology support in digital product development.

Weather Group Television, LLC, is a provider of television and radio broadcasting services offering real-time weather information, news and entertainment to TV viewers and subscribers of over-the-top video programming distributors. The group owns brands such as The Weather Channel, a pay television channel that broadcasts weather forecasts, news and primetime shows, and Local Now, a free streaming service providing viewers with local news, weather and an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios.

intive, as a strategic digital partner, will support the American media group with end-to-end digital services including consulting, design, product strategy, development, and quality assurance. The collaboration will help bring the Weather Group in a position to advance their digital portfolio, tap into their OTT potential and drive further digital growth.

"Weather Group is known for leveraging pioneering technologies to deliver next-gen viewer experiences. Our TV network has been the leader in live weather coverage for almost four decades, and our digital products build on this success. Going forward, it was crucial for us to find a trustworthy technology partner who would help us make the most of our digital portfolio. In intive, we've found the perfect mix of domain-specific expertise and design and engineering excellence. I'm happy to kick off this collaboration," said Michael Senzon, SVP & GM, Local Now.

"In light of our vast experience in digital solutions for modern media, this partnership is an opportunity to deliver new value to our client's audiences," said Mateusz Przepiórkowski, intive's VP, Global Head of TMT Business Unit. "The world gets its weather from The Weather Channel, and now, the Weather Group Television gets its digital support from intive. I'm delighted to have the chance to back the Weather Group in their digital journey ahead."

About intive

intive is a global digital powerhouse headquartered in Munich, Germany. With a challenging, exploratory and agile mindset and international teams of software, design and business experts, intive partners with market leaders in accelerating digital transformation for products and services of tomorrow. intive's solutions driven by world-class innovation add value along the whole application lifecycle - from product conceptualization to its maintenance. The company's operations include 13 development centers and 6 design studios in Germany, Poland, Ukraine and Argentina, as well as regional offices in the UK and the USA. intive won the trust of the world's largest companies such as Audi, BASF, BMW, Credit Suisse, Discovery, Disney, Esprit, Facebook, Google, ING, ViacomCBS and Vorwerk. For more information, visit our website: https://intive.com/

About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit:www.localnow.com

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch over 38 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2019, The Weather Channel won an Emmy for its coverage of its new Immersive Mixed Reality technology. For ten years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year."

