INTL FCStone Agrees to Purchase Tellimer Group's broking business

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that it has executed a definitive sale and purchase agreement to acquire the brokerage businesses of Tellimer Group ("Tellimer" or "the Group"). This transaction will involve the purchase of Exotix Partners LLP, Tellimer Capital Ltd (Nigeria) and the broking business of Tellimer Markets Inc. The closing of this transaction is subject to limited conditions including regulatory approval.

Tellimer (formerly Exotix) has been a leader for twenty years in providing institutional investors, corporates, and governments access to the most dynamic and complex financial markets in the world. With offices in London, Dubai, Lagos and New York, the broking business covers over 170 trading markets in Equities and Fixed Income, specializing in emerging and frontier markets. As part of the deal Tellimer's unique research will be distributed to INTL's clients, to complement INTL FCStone's Securities offering globally. The acquisition price is not material to INTL FCStone Inc.

Once the transaction is completed, Tellimer will continue to provide unique research, research distribution, technology, analytics and advisory services, from London, New York, Dubai, Singapore, Nairobi and Lagos.

Jacob Rappaport, Head of Equities for INTL FCStone Inc. commented on the news: "We're thrilled to incorporate Tellimer Group's broking team and offerings into our extensive Securities business globally. The addition expands our reach by providing access to new markets, capabilities, and specialized expertise. The capability of the broking business fits extremely well with our existing equities and fixed income businesses, and we believe the integration of our product portfolio, global client base, and large balance sheet will enhance INTL FCStone."

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: "This transaction represents the next step in the Tellimer Group strategy which is focused on the development of our innovative proprietary technology platform and the expansion of leading information and connectivity services to our clients. We genuinely believe INTL FCStone will enhance the reach and scale of the broking business. Additionally, we are delighted that INTL FCStone has also chosen Tellimer as their third-party research content provider and delivery platform to enhance their securities offering."

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com .

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for INTL FCStone, Inc.)

+1 212 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE INTL FCStone Inc.

Related Links

https://www.intlfcstone.com

