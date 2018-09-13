INTL FCStone Completes Purchase of Carl Kliem S.A.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL), today announced that its subsidiary INTL Netherlands B.V. has received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Carl Kliem S.A., of Luxembourg. The close of this transaction will be effective Friday, November 30, 2018.

Carl Kliem is an independent interdealer broker based in Luxembourg, a leading European financial hub, which provides foreign exchange, interest rate and fixed income products to a diverse, institutional client base across the European Union ("EU"). Carl Kliem employs approximately forty people and has over 400 active institutional clients. Its clients will benefit greatly from INTL FCStone's infrastructure, resources and comprehensive array of exchange traded and over-the-counter products, clearing capabilities and global market access.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

INTL-G

