INTL FCStone Know-Risk Platform Now Open to Broader Market

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that Know-Risk™, its award-winning system for commodity price and inventory management, is being opened up broadly to the market after a 15-year track record of success serving more than 200 clients across multiple countries and languages – including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Know-Risk™ provides procurement professionals comprehensive insight into their commodity portfolio by aggregating information from different sources, presenting it in an easily understood format and tracking portfolio performance. The platform allows for the capture of both physical and financial positions, and automatically values them to the current market, thus producing risk management, profit-loss and accounting reporting, including market-to-market, variance-to-budget, and scenario analysis. All information is cloud-based and updated daily, allowing procurement professionals to make the most informed and timely decisions for their business.

Shane Mathis, Senior Vice President of INTL FCStone Financial Inc. and developer of Know-Risk™, commented on today's news, "Information plays a crucial role in today's commodity marketplace, but managing it can often be a challenge. Know-Risk™ is designed to help manage and interact with the more pertinent information in real-time so that our clients can develop sophisticated risk management strategies and tactics. INTL FCStone has been a leading player in the commodity business for over 30 years, providing high-touch financial services to almost every end of the value chain. We understand our client's needs intimately and have built Know-Risk™ to be a key component of their daily operations."

Customizable and adaptable, the Know-Risk™ system is set up according to each client's specific needs, conforming to their specific reporting and existing data structures rather than asking clients to adapt to a universal package. Additionally, the system is built from the bottom up rather than the top down, allowing it to be priced competitively, as clients only pay for what they need and design their system accordingly.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.



A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL".



Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

