Intoleran Sparks Edible Joy In Spite of Dietary Restrictions

The Dietary Supplement Uses High-Quality Digestive Enzymes To Help Individuals With Intolerances Enjoy Food Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a health brand that specializes in addressing a variety of food intolerances through a simple yet innovative solution. The company provides high-quality digestive enzymes that fill a crucial gap in the digestive process.

Digestive enzymes are created by the body with the primary function of helping to break down food. They are located throughout the digestive tract where different enzymes break down different foods. When the body can't create enough of a particular enzyme, it can lead to an intolerance.

Unlike a food allergy (which is related to the immune system), an intolerance is a purely digestive issue and generally isn't as dangerous. Instead, it leads to a host of discomforting side effects, like gas and bloating, which can significantly hamper an individual's quality of life. Dietary restrictions are typically used to curb these side effects, but even then, avoiding foods comes with its own loss of joy.

That's where Intoleran can help. The brand's digestive enzymes fill the gap created by a food intolerance, allowing individuals to enjoy dietarily restricted foods once again.

"We've had the same philosophy and strategy since the beginning," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "The original founder, Remko Hiemstra, was lactose intolerant. He suffered from poor digestion and knew there was a lot of room for improvement in this area of the health and wellness world. Remko started with a lactose enzyme. Since then, the Intoleran team has created an entire range of digestive enzymes that address many different intolerances."

Treep goes on to explain the mission that has driven the Intoleran team since day one. "Remko's aim was always to help people to enjoy their food again. It continues to be our North Star today. We've found that the best way to do this is to create the most pure and efficient products possible. That's why we use a minimal number of clean ingredients. We create the products in-house in our state-of-the-art facility in the Netherlands, too. This all comes from our singular focus on helping individuals with food intolerances actually enjoy their food again."

Food intolerances are a simple yet profound struggle that many face. Why shouldn't the solution be equally simple and profound? Intoleran is a digestive supplement that eliminates unpleasant side effects and allows individuals to eat the foods they love once more. It provides that spark of joy that comes from truly enjoying your food.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

