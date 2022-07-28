Intoleran Takes the Stress Out of Dietary Restrictions

Dietary Restrictions Can Be Strict, Intense, and Exhausting. Intoleran Provides a Form of Relief Through Digestive Enzymes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dietary restrictions are a common way to avoid certain side effects that can come from eating food. In the case of a food allergy, both strict eating guidelines and at times even medications are often required. However, the team at Intoleran is aware that allergies aren't the only concern that comes from eating food.

Things like food intolerances and IBS are also common and addressing them isn't always straightforward — or fun. This is because often those suffering from these conditions aren't facing the same risks. In fact, in the case of IBS, the vast majority of cases tend to go unaddressed due to the fact that the condition is harmless enough to quietly exist as an undiagnosed (yet bothersome) part of someone's life for years.

This lower state of risk is because things like IBS and food intolerances tend to be digestion-exclusive concerns. (I.e., they don't drag things like the immune system into the issue, as is the case with a food allergy.) Intolerances, in particular, simply revolve around the body's inability to create enough digestive enzymes to break down food. That means the process takes more time, and it can lead to uncomfortable side effects, like bloating and gas.

When there isn't the same level of risk as a food allergy, adding a slew of dietary guidelines to an individual's diet can quickly become an additional source of stress. It can lead to more expensive grocery trips and awkward social interactions as an individual tries to navigate the tricky world of dietary restrictions.

Intoleran was created as a way to relieve some of this stress. The health brand's dietary supplements provide the body with the enzymes it needs to break down food. They can be taken right before a meal and can make it much easier to navigate dietary restrictions — particularly when eating out of the house.

"Our mission is to help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way," says Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "Digestive problems often come from food intolerances and can affect everyday life, too. An intolerance can sometimes mean enjoying food is reduced or even eliminated in certain circumstances. Our supplements make it possible to enjoy food again."

That last sentiment is one that lies at the heart of Intoleran. By easing the digestive process, the brand's digestive enzyme supplements broaden the range of dietarily acceptable food choices and reduce or eliminate unwanted symptoms. This eases stress and ultimately makes eating a pleasant activity once again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

