Intouch Completes Rigorous Audit, Earns Two Significant Data-Security Credentials

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, announced it has earned SOC 2 Type 2 certification, making it among the first pharmaceutical advertising agency networks to achieve such a designation. The network also has earned an independently verified HIPAA/HITECH compliance attestation.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is granted by an independent authority after rigorous evaluation of a service organization's internal controls regarding the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of data. Obtaining a HIPAA/HITECH attestation also requires an independent analysis of the service organization's health information security management program, which covers protected health information, asset management, data classification, business continuity, incident management, access control and physical security.

"This is so much more than simply mitigating risk for our clients or for Intouch," said Intouch CEO Faruk Capan. "Voluntarily going through this level of rigor may seem unusual for a pharmaceutical advertising network, but it demonstrates our sincere commitment to protecting our clients' confidential customer data, including protected health information."

The certification and attestation extend to Intouch Group and its six network affiliates, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Media, Intouch International, Intouch Analytics and Intouch B2D.

System and Organization Control (SOC) analyses are conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization. Intouch's audit was conducted by independent cybersecurity and compliance firm A-LIGN, and spanned the time period July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through six affiliate organizations, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 950 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group serves as the go-to partner for full-service needs. Contact Intouch Group at info@getintouchgroup.com or visit them on the Web at getintouchgroup.com.

