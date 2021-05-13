Intouch Group Hires Nicholas Capanear as Executive Craft Director

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, announced the hire of Nicholas Capanear as its svp, executive craft director. Capanear will work alongside the executive creative directors and will be responsible for further elevating the level of craft across all Intouch Group affiliates, locations and clients. He will be based in Intouch's New York office.

"Intouch believes in craft as a business multiplier among other things, a way to grow and evolve … to stay ahead of the curve," says Capanear. "I am looking forward to working on an entirely new portfolio of brands to creatively impact, and an agency full of new people to learn from."

With more than 20 years' experience in advertising and marketing, Nick brings an award-winning, creative energy to Intouch. He has garnered numerous industry creative awards and has been appointed a jury member with some of advertising's most prestigious shows, including D&AD, The One Show, Communication Arts, Clio Health, and Graphis. Nick currently serves as a 2021 jury member in The London International Awards (LIA) for the Health & Wellness and Pharma Craft and as a Creative Floor Awards jury member. Nick also finished 2020 named as the #3 ranked creative director in the world by Lurzer's Archive Magazine, a creative barometer widely considered advertising's "craft holy book," in which Nick has been published 47 times in his career.

Nick's motto has long been, "Only the smartest ideas, uncompromisingly crafted." That mindset has propelled him through every creative challenge in his career and helped drive business for many of healthcare's biggest names including Amgen, Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb.

"I have personally worked with Nick at two agencies and can attest to his vision and talent," says Intouch Group chief creative officer, Susan Perlbachs. "He has a discerning aesthetic – and killer ideas! I am confident that his addition to the leadership team will significantly contribute to our aggressive growth trajectory."

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,200 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

