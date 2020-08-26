InTown Suites Launches Newly Designed Extended Stay Suites

Modern kitchen with full-size refrigerator, ceramic glass stovetop, and microwave

Built-in closets, bedside table, dresser, coffee table with lift top, bathroom vanities for even more storage

Custom plush mattress and bedding for added comfort

New lighting with USB charging ports to stay connected

Accent rugs and contemporary artwork that make you feel at home

Premium suites are currently available at more than 57 properties nationwide. By year-end 2020, all 188 InTown properties will have premium suites along with up to 49" HDTVs with best-in-class lineup including expanded premium channels from SHOWTIME®. In addition to the suite renovation program, all properties received extensive exterior renovation upgrades that brought consistency across the brand and a more pleasant aesthetic experience for current and future guests.

"The renovated suites pair guest feedback with expert design to create a truly one-of-a-kind extended stay experience that is unmatched by our competition. We have made remarkable improvements to our product offering over the past year. The launch of InTown Suites Select and our premium suites marks the completion of the first phase of our plan. By the end of 2020, all remaining InTown Suites will have premium guestrooms available. Even during COVID-19 driven restrictions, demand for these suites continues to grow, which confirms we have created something that was truly needed in this space," stated Ash Kapur, President & CEO at InTown Suites.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

All InTown Suites and Uptown Suites remain open to serve guests for both short and long-term stays. Both brands have taken additional steps to keep guests and employees safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. These steps include requiring face masks and practicing social distancing in common areas, adding protective dividers at the front desk and expanding our cleaning processes. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness.

With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. Our suites are designed for extended comfort and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove top, and microwave. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com .

SOURCE InTown Suites

Related Links

intownsuites.com

