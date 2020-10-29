Intoxalock Joins Responsibility.org Corporate Partner Program

Intoxalock joined the Responsibility.org Corporate Partner program as a Founding Member. Tweet this

"As an industry-leading brand with 4,000 locations nationwide, Intoxalock has been a trusted partner for more than 25 years in helping keep America's roads safe. We are confident that collaborating with Responsibility.org as a Corporate Partner will only strengthen these efforts, and we look forward to working together to eliminate impaired driving from our communities."

Responsibility.org, principally funded by America's leading spirits producers, has been at the forefront of these issues for nearly 30 years. By becoming a Responsibility.org Corporate Partner, Intoxalock will contribute to supporting initiatives that, for example, educate teachers, parents, and students about the dangers of underage drinking ( Ask, Listen, Learn ), help keep our nation's roads safer from impaired drivers ( STOP High Risk Impaired Drivers ) and help Americans understand how a number of factors contribute to their individual Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) (Virtual Bar).

Responsibility.org CEO Chris Swonger welcomed Intoxalock to the Corporate Partner Program:

"Intoxalock helps make our society safer, and we welcome their exciting participation in our new Corporate Partner program. Responsibility.org's Corporate Partners play a critical role in building on the immense progress made in the first 29 years of our leadership designing and implementing effective programs. But, there is much more work to be done, and we look forward to working more closely with Intoxalock, who shares our unwavering commitment and dedication to advancing alcohol responsibility."

For more information on Responsibility.org's Corporate Partners program, please visit https://www.responsibility.org/corporate-partner-application/.

About Intoxalock: Intoxalock , based in Des Moines, Iowa and also known as Consumer Safety Technology or CST LLC., has been manufacturing ignition interlock devices (car breathalyzers) for over 25 years and is an industry leader in reliability, customer service and technology. Intoxalock's ignition interlock devices meet state requirements in 46 states and its alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. To learn more, visit Intoxalock.com.

About Responsibility.org: The Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empowers adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; and Pernod Ricard USA. For over 27 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit Responsibility.org.

