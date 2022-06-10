Intracom Telecom Announces the Supply of its Wireless Systems for Open Mining Operations in the African Continent

ATHENS, Greece, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply and deployment of its Fixed Wireless Access ecosystem , the WiBAS™ Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) and the uniMS™ platform, by the operating company of one of the largest mines in the world, located in sub-Saharan Africa.

The use of high-frequency PtMP technology over the vast area of the mine is one of the many uses for this technology. Mining companies take advantage of the latest technology which ensures not only high capacity but also long range to cover large areas and connect with lightweight network assets the remote points to a central hub. The use of high frequencies is not any more constrained within the perimeter of urban areas. Intracom Telecom has been pioneering the use of its PtMP technology for open excavation mines in the African continent, foreseeing the need of a transmission technology that can transport bidirectional digital traffic at ultra-high speeds.

In the harsh environment of the mines, the state-of-the-art WiBAS™ technology is being used to provide high quality broadband services, and avoiding the cost and trouble from the use of cables. The WiBAS™ systems can be easily installed at any facility and be scaled to support larger coverage areas, with more devices and higher capacity when required.

Moreover, through uni|MS™ IoT control and management platform, the mines make efficient utilization of their communication infrastructure. The sophisticated alarm flow coupled with key performance indicators, available on reports and graphs, elevate the Operators' experience and ensure timely optimizations.

Mr. John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Wireless Network Systems in Intracom Telecom, stated: "We have been serving our customers in Africa for their needs to connect remote location in mines since 2011. We are very pleased to extend our cooperation with one of the biggest African mines so to provide modern communications to ground crews and machine operating personnel, while safeguarding and monitoring the perimeter of the mine".

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

