Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 585.58 Mn| Increased Product Launches to boost market growth| Technavio

The increased product launches, rise in M and A, and growing applications of ICP monitoring devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with ICP monitoring devices, increase in product recalls, high cost of ICP monitoring devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as below:

Product

Invasive



Non-invasive

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

IRRAS AB

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Optima Medical Ltd

REHAU Group

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market vendors

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 585.58 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Invasive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Invasive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-invasive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-invasive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Imprimatur Capital Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Imprimatur Capital Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Imprimatur Capital Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 88: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 IRRAS AB

Exhibit 93: IRRAS AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: IRRAS AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: IRRAS AB - Key offerings

10.6 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 96: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Natus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 101: Natus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Natus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Natus Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Natus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Optima Medical Ltd

Exhibit 105: Optima Medical Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Optima Medical Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Optima Medical Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 REHAU Group

Exhibit 108: REHAU Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: REHAU Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: REHAU Group - Key offerings

10.10 Sophysa

Exhibit 111: Sophysa - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sophysa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sophysa - Key offerings

10.11 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 114: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 117: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 118: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 119: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 120: Research methodology



Exhibit 121: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 122: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 123: List of abbreviations

