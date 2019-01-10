Intradiem Earns ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 2 Type II Attestation

"Earning the ISO certification and the SOC 2 attestation affirms our commitment to customers that we are taking all appropriate measures to manage the security of information assets, including financial and third-party information," said Kevin Wilson, CTO at Intradiem. "This process ensures that risk, governance and compliance practices meet the most rigid security standards in the industry."

Intradiem's continued investment in platform capabilities, performance and security provide the value, scalability and security that global enterprises demand from an automation partner.

ISO 27001 is recognized as a stringent international standard for information security management. Accreditation demonstrates Intradiem has fully achieved the comprehensive security standard that specifies best practices and controls for an established information security management system.

The SOC 2 Type II report, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and issued by Schellman & Company, LLC, confirms that Intradiem has successfully achieved the Trust Services Criteria surrounding security and availability. With the Type II report, Intradiem demonstrates that its services and systems achieve the criteria from both a design and operating effectiveness perspective.

Achieving both the ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 attestation is representative of reaching the international gold standard for establishing and maintaining controls over information security and systems availability.

"We consider the trust of our customers to be of paramount importance," said Matt McConnell, CEO at Intradiem. "Our partnerships are based on confidence that Intradiem will continue to lead the way in contact center robotic process automation, including adherence to industry-leading security standards and practices."

Visit our blog for more information.

ABOUT INTRADIEM Intradiem is the market leader in contact center robotic process automation (RPA). The patented platform delivers a proven approach for automating currently manual management processes. Through automation, Intradiem enables contact centers to effectively reduce cost and increase employee engagement in industries including financial services, telecommunications, insurance and healthcare.

SOURCE Intradiem

Related Links

https://www.intradiem.com/

