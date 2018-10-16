Intradiem First to Power One Billion Automated Actions Per Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intradiem, a SaaS technology leader in call center automation, today confirmed one billion automated actions, a first-ever industry milestone. This breakthrough technological moment means an unmatched delivery of value-add for large enterprise call centers through faster processing and cost savings. By comparison to Robotic Process Automation, CIO recently confirmed that 85 bots were required to automate 13 processes handling only 1.5 million requests annually for a global consulting firm. At one billion per year, one Intradiem automation engine exceeds 85 bots at 1.5 million annually.

"Enabling one-billion automated actions is like providing call center directors with one billion assistants at their finger-tips," said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. "We now power the fastest and most cost efficient tool enabling clients to vastly improve customer experience while improving agent productivity."

This revolutionary solution addresses the top four areas plaguing call center efficiency:

Call Volume – number of customers calls; efficient call allocation Handle Time – talk time, hold time, after-call-work Shrinkage – percentage of paid time not logged in and available to serve customers Occupancy – percentage of paid time logged in and helping customer

Surpassing the one billion automation milestone highlights Intradiem's industry-leading process leveraging data fed every 15 seconds to meet real-time business needs. As a result, daily processes are drastically reduced and many eliminated. Additionally, Intradiem's technology removes IT leader's system integration concerns because the solution is vendor-neutral, eliminating the need for custom configuration.

Identifying realized client value is paramount. Less than three years ago, Intradiem raised its own bar by developing a platform known as the rules wizard increasing service from one use case to empower clients to add many use cases aligned to their business needs. A global financial service provider reports annual saving of more than $30 million including 46% improvement in agent training and 100% workforce productivity gain. That's one billion automated actions and growing.

ABOUT INTRADIEM – Intradiem, is the market leader in Real-time Call Center Automation. The patented platform delivers a proven approach to improve call center performance by automating daily processes. Through automation, Intradiem enables enterprise centers to effectively address customer experience with substantiated performance improvements in verticals including financial services, telecommunications, insurance and healthcare. Learn more at [https://www.intradiem.com/].

SOURCE Intradiem

