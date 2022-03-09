Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market to Record 7.5% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | North America Contributes 39% of the Market Growth | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

A latest market study titled, " Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will reach USD 8.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.38%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with small, local players to strengthen their regional footing, and product portfolio expansion through sharing technology and products to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global intrapartum monitoring devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the intrapartum monitoring devices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Top Players Covered in the Report are:

Analogic Corp.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bionet Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

EDAN Instruments Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediana Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Mindchild Medical Inc.

Nemo Healthcare BV

Shenzhen General Meditech Inc.

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sino Hero ( Shenzhen ) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

( ) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Stryker Corp.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

TOITU CO. Ltd.

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Regional Market Outlook

The intrapartum monitoring devices market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intrapartum monitoring devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The growing number of hospitals and maternity centers that adopt intrapartum monitoring devices for the continuous monitoring of fetal heart rates will facilitate the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth in North America over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in key consumer countries including Germany and other emerging economies.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

• Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Driver:

Rising incidences of preterm births:

The mortality rate among preterm babies is increasing due to the lack of proper and cost-effective maternal care facilities, including breastfeeding support as well as basic healthcare for children with infections and breathing difficulties, particularly, in the emerging economies. As a result, the World Health Assembly and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are taking initiatives to provide improved obstetric and neonatal care units with high-end equipment such as intrapartum monitoring devices that enable gynecologists to continuously monitor the health status of the mother and fetus during pregnancy. Thus, rising incidences of preterm births will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Trend:

Technological Advances:

Companies are leveraging technology to launch innovative solutions and products to cater the evolving demands from the users. For instance, STAN fetal heart monitor from BMA assists in the continuous detection of fetus ECG waveform during labor. Likewise, MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System from Mindchild Medical is an intrapartum fetal monitor that measures and displays the fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine contractions. These innovations will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Shenzhen General Meditech Inc. , Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fetal electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fetal electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fetal electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fetal electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fetal electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronic fetal monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronic fetal monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronic fetal monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronic fetal monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronic fetal monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bionet Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Bionet Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Bionet Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Bionet Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 88: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 EDAN Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 93: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 96: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 99: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Halma Plc

Exhibit 101: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Mindchild Medical Inc.

Exhibit 116: Mindchild Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Mindchild Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Mindchild Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Nemo Healthcare BV

Exhibit 119: Nemo Healthcare BV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nemo Healthcare BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nemo Healthcare BV - Key offerings

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 122: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

