IntraPoint leadership in Crisis/Emergency Management (C/EM)

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraPoint AS is announcing Gartner's continued recognition of IntraPoint's leadership in Crisis/Emergency Management (C/EM) in their latest Gartner Market Guide for Crisis/Emergency Management report*. In the report, Gartner describes core C/EM capabilities as "crisis/emergency management solutions orchestrate and manage tasks, resources, communications, collaboration and data during a crisis", and "security and risk management leaders responsible for crisis management should deploy solutions to facilitate command and control before and during a crisis".

IntraPoint is a global leader in resilience, delivering solutions that save lives, protect the environment & infrastructure, and secure the brand & financial viability of our customers. Our cloud-based solutions are trusted by major brands such as Equinor, Maersk, DOF Group, SJ (passenger train operator in Sweden and Norway), and Icelandair. We have a complete portfolio of solutions that deliver real-time risk management that includes early warning capabilities, risk and threat dashboard that enables visualization of IoT inputs, decision logic for alerts/mass notifications, and governance and compliance. IntraPoint's solution is fully capable of supporting the latest in pandemic management through real-time issue and threat monitoring, contact management, efficient crisis communications including email, SMS, chat, and a Microsoft Teams Integration for more effective remote collaboration.

Gartner's report highlights a number of recommendations that make IntraPoint's cloud-based platform the ideal C/EM solution to integrate into existing operations environments. First, they recommend using "a cloud-based vendor-hosted solution to ensure the availability of the C/EM solution in the event of IT disruptions to internally managed systems, especially in the face of a targeted cyberattack." Second, they recommend selecting "a C/EM solution that you can easily configure for your day-to-day business operations." IntraPoint's modular cloud-based vendor-managed solution enables a rapid and highly integrated solution that can scale as the business needs change.

As Covid-19 cases increased, customers used our cloud solutions to manage their preventive actions and response. Through configuration and rapid development, pandemic management functionality such as contact management was added within two weeks.

The power behind IntraPoint's ability to rapidly integrate highly modular solutions and bring the best of crisis management to an organization's day-to-day operations is NubesSoft Inc's proprietary platform that combines software robots, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automated development operations, an extensive library of microservices and modular capabilities and cloud optimized software management productivity tools. In June of 2020, IntraPoint spun-off NubesSoft Inc. NubesSoft's primary objective is to build high quality software solutions for companies that are easier to integrate and customize to address specific business processes or daily operational needs in a way that is faster and more cost effective relative to other options in the market.

*Gartner "Market Guide for Crisis/Emergency Management Solutions" by Roberta Witty, Donna Medeiros, Melody Chien, Barry Runyon, August 19, 2020.

About IntraPoint

IntraPoint helps organizations protect what they care about - People, Profits, Brand, and the Environment. Together with key customers and academia, we defined how to maintain control of a business under any circumstance, including daily operations, emergency, and crisis. The result of this collaboration is the foundation of our 'Industry 4.0' software solutions.

IntraPoint's Resilience Solutions, Operation Manager, Crisis Manager and Business Continuity Manager, ensure continuous operation when faced with critical events. Real-time communications and collaboration enable our customers to 'meet the moment' with confidence. They work with current information in decision support dashboards, offering 'Control Tower' overview through all phases of the response. Our Resilience Solutions provide end-to-end planning, training, automatic alerts/mass notification, rapid response and decision support so that disruption from a critical event is minimized and recovery is effective. The suite of solutions is designed to optimize the outcomes of critical events, whether they are operational, physical, environmental, financial, product-related, or reputational in nature. IntraPoint's customers operate globally across industries such as Oil & Gas, Transportation, Energy, Public Works, and Logistics. Please visit www.intrapoint.com for more information.

About NubesSoft

NubesSoft is redefining how businesses operate by making it faster and more cost effective to build and operate cloud software that is easier to integrate and customize to provide real-time control and insight. We know from experience that being able to get to market quickly with software that is both powerful and easy to manage as organizational needs and user expectations evolve is critical for competing in a dynamic and rapidly evolving world.

