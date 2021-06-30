Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology clinics, and Others), Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."

The market is driven by the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions. In addition, the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance is anticipated to boost the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices market.

Unintended pregnancies are one of the major public health concerns, creating a substantial socioeconomic burden on society and individuals. They can be controlled by the use of contraceptive methods. However, these birth control measures do not have a high success rate as they require frequent and specific actions on the part of the user. Hence, IUDs are used as they do not require frequent actions from the user and can last for almost ten years. With the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, the demand for IUDs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, LILETTA.

Bayer AG

The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Mirena.

DKT International

The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brands, SafeLoad and Silverline.

EUROGINE SL

The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Gold T.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, ellaOne.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Gynecology clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Hormonal intrauterine device - size and forecast 2020-2025

Copper intrauterine device - size and forecast 2020-2025

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

