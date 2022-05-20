Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies and Unwanted Abortions to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Hormonal Intrauterine Device



Copper Intrauterine Device

End-user

Hospitals



Gynecology Clinics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download Sample Report.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intrauterine devices market report covers the following areas:

Intrauterine Devices Market size

Intrauterine Devices Market trends

Intrauterine Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine devices market growth during the next few years.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

DKT International

Durbin PLC

EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH

EUROGINE SL

Gima Spa

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Melbea Innovations Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Ocon Medical Ltd.

Pregna International Ltd.

Prosan International BV

Searchlight Pharma Inc.

SMB Corp. of India

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for intrauterine devices. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).

Over the projection period, technological advancements such as postpartum will aid the expansion of the intrauterine devices market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market during the forecast period

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist intrauterine devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intrauterine devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intrauterine devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intrauterine devices market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Vascular Grafts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intrauterine Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 854.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, Searchlight Pharma Inc., SMB Corp. of India, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 103: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 106: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Bayer AG - Segment focus

11.5 DKT International

Exhibit 110: DKT International - Overview



Exhibit 111: DKT International - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: DKT International - Key offerings

11.6 EUROGINE SL

Exhibit 113: EUROGINE SL - Overview



Exhibit 114: EUROGINE SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: EUROGINE SL - Key offerings

11.7 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Exhibit 116: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Key offerings

11.8 Melbea Innovations Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Pregna International Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Pregna International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Pregna International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Pregna International Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Prosan International BV

Exhibit 125: Prosan International BV - Overview



Exhibit 126: Prosan International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Prosan International BV - Key offerings

11.11 SMB Corp. of India

Exhibit 128: SMB Corp. of India - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 129: SMB Corp. of India - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 130: SMB Corp. of India - Key offerings

11.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 131: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio