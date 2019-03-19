Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous Drug Repositioning

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of competition increases within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, the concept of life cycle management is becoming a key component of drug product management. Much of the recent emphasis in this area has centered on efforts to extend patent rights protection.



While reformulation has been and is an important approach, efforts to prolong IP benefits have only recently involved IV-to-SC drug re-engineering. This migration path is now becoming a significant pathway in the life cycle of many parenteral drugs. A number of technology approaches are currently being employed to accomplish this migration. By pursuing IV-to-SC strategies, drug owners are finding they can achieve a number of competitive advantages.



What You Will Learn

• What intravenous drugs have been strategically re-engineered for subcutaneous administration, what are the technologies being used, and what is their current market status?

• What are the therapeutic markets that are viewed as having the greatest potential for IV-to-SC migration?

• What are the major factors driving intravenous-to-subcutaneous drug re-engineering?

• How are intravenous-to-subcutaneous drugs currently aligned with drug classes and therapeutic markets?

• What intravenous drugs are currently being developed for eventual release as subcutaneously administered drugs, and what is their current status?

• What is the market impact of IV-to-SC drug migration? What will it be in 2024?

• Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?



