Intraway Expands Symphonica Availability within the North American Market to Drive Telco Digital Transformation

Flagship OSS enables customers to automate service lifecycle management to deliver innovative services while reducing cost and complexity in BSS /OSS operations

MIAMI , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraway, a leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) automated provisioning solutions, announced today the expansion and availability of its no-code, cloud-native OSS solution, Symphonica, within the North American Market. Intraway has experienced great success in Latin America over the past 18 years working with industry powerhouses such as Tigo, izzi, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica, and is building off its initial success in North America, working with three of the top MSOs. As part of its go-to-market strategy, Intraway will continue targeting network automation at top tier communications service providers (CSPs).

Intraway's Symphonica is a no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration and service activation platform for the automation of the entire lifecycle of services orchestrated across multiple networks and multiple technology domains. Symphonica is a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that runs on AWS Cloud. It is designed to allow CSPs to automate service lifecycle management without investing in time-consuming and budget-heavy projects.

The US market is primed for the expansion of Intraway's Symphonica due to the increased deployment of 5G, the move to telco cloud and other cloud-native platforms such as SD-WAN and SASE, and the increased adoption of Multi Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO). Intraway has committed a significant investment in the US market to exponentially grow the business and take advantage of the SaaS and cloud native opportunities.

"Symphonica provides customers with the speed to market, quality solution and versatility across platforms they are looking for in a service activation and service provisioning orchestration engine," said Steve Marsh, North America General Manager. "Our initial success within the US market supports the expansion of our team and our program to supply our no-code platform to help provide the security, reliability, performance efficiency and cost optimization companies are looking for to take the complexity out of service and network operations. We are investing in our organization by adding staff across the US and building up our unique channel partner program to help support this growth and adoption across the US."

As part of Intraway's go-to-market strategy, the company will expand its reach through a network of resellers, systems integrators, and development and technology partners, all of whom will benefit from the adoption of Intraway's vendor agnostic and industry standards-based business process and orchestration solution. See related release highlighting Intraway's Channel Partner ecosystem program , which offers enablement resources, generous margins, and additional business benefits.

With a North America based headquarters in Miami, FL, Intraway will also be significantly increasing headcount across the US in support of the company's initiatives.

