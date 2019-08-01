Intrexon to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results on August 8th

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced it will release second quarter and first half 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:30 PM ET to discuss the results and provide a general business update.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (Domestic US), 1-866-284-3684 (Canada), and 1‑412-317-6061 (International) and providing the number 4443860 to join the Intrexon Corporation Call. Participants may also access the live webcast through Intrexon's website in the Investors section at http://investors.dna.com/events.

About Intrexon Corporation

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA™ to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet through two operating units – Intrexon Health and Intrexon Bioengineering. Intrexon Health is focused on addressing unmet medical needs through a diverse spectrum of therapeutic modalities, including gene and cell therapies, microbial bioproduction, and regenerative medicine. Intrexon Bioengineering seeks to address global challenges across food, agriculture, environmental, energy, and industrial fields by advancing biologically engineered solutions to improve sustainability and efficiency. Our integrated technology suite provides industrial-scale design and development of complex biological systems delivering unprecedented control, quality, function, and performance of living cells. We call our synthetic biology approach Better DNA®, and we invite you to discover more at www.dna.com or follow us on Twitter at @Intrexon, on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

