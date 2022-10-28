Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market to record USD 1.25 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 39% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.25 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. The market will witness significant growth in North America. The region will account for 39% of the global market share. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market 2022-2026

Key Growth Region

The intrinsically safe equipment market in North America is driven by an increase in government regulations and increased concerns about workers' safety and security. Since the 1850s, the US has been producing oil and has increased production to nearly 16 million barrels per day. The US has the ninth-largest oil reserves in the world as of 2020. Oil is a powerful and versatile Canadian energy source that will continue to play a role in the global energy balance for decades. In addition, oil and gas producers in Canada are concentrating on unconventional E&P activities to boost production. As a result of these factors, the growth of the intrinsically safe equipment market in North America will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Key Driver and Challenge

The market is driven by growing safety standards. In any industrial situation, accidents are inevitable, yet they are almost always preventable. When they occur, they remind any organization's principal focus should always be safety. Accident prevention is achieved by employee compliance and thorough safety training. However, it all starts with management's choice to prioritize employee safety as a top priority. IS certification is a critical tool for reducing risks and ensuring the safety of industrial equipment, resources, and people. In addition, the growing stringency of regulations regarding workers' safety has necessitated organizations to undertake appropriate procedures to mitigate the risks and ensure that their work environment is safe. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global intrinsically safe equipment market during the forecast period.

However, the increased cost of intrinsically safe equipment will challenge the growth of the market. Intrinsically safe equipment is expensive when compared with non-intrinsic versions. . To certify intrinsically safe equipment, complete documentation of all components is required. The process of getting IS certification is rigorous, time-consuming, and costly as the ultimate result is equipment that reduces the risk of explosion for workers in these environments. The high costs associated with the adoption of intrinsic safety equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus.

Company Profiles

The intrinsically safe equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Banner Engineering Corp., Bayco Products Inc., BEKA associates Ltd., CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Datalink Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fluke Corp., G.M.International srl, Kyland Technology Co. Ltd., PCB Piezotronics Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Regulateurs GEORGIN, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Chenzhu Instrument Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and SRS Engineering Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the intrinsically safe equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into segments such as oil and gas, mining, power, chemical and petrochemical, and others. The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Banner Engineering Corp., Bayco Products Inc., BEKA associates Ltd., CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Datalink Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fluke Corp., G.M.International srl, Kyland Technology Co. Ltd., PCB Piezotronics Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Regulateurs GEORGIN, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Chenzhu Instrument Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and SRS Engineering Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

