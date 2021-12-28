Intrivo launches 2Gather, a groundbreaking test+tech COVID-19 solution for individuals and businesses to ensure that events and meetings are held safely

"After almost two years of living apart, individuals and organizations alike are eager to return to more in-person activities like holiday and social gatherings, weddings and work events. In order to do so safely, event and meeting organizers should take proactive steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, starting with real-time rapid testing," said Ron Gutman, co-CEO of Intrivo. "At Intrivo, we're committed to combining the best testing technology, biochemistry, and user experience to help people get back to doing the things they love, with the people who matter most. After hearing from family and friends about their challenges brought forth by the pandemic, our team was inspired to move quickly to create an innovative solution that addresses these issues and allows people to gather safely in person. Now with our new 2Gather test+tech solution, we're able to offer an affordable and easy-to-use option for people to seamlessly track testing status for their event guests and help everyone stay safe while enjoying each other's company."

To learn more about 2Gather and use it for your next event, visit LetsOnGo.com . On/Go tests are widely available at leading retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix and many others.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a leading health-tech company harnessing the power of AI and user-centered design to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle the next health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier, safer lives.

In the past year, Intrivo has served customers from Federal and State governments, to large employers, to healthcare systems, to the leading retailers, all the way to entertainment venues and cruise-lines. Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology to help population health managers, and millions of users everywhere gain true peace of mind. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is actively expanding its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises alike. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com .

The On/Go™ COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

